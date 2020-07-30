JUST IN
Covid-19: US economy records worst quarterly plunge ever, GDP shrinks 33%
Delay US prez polls, there could be mail-in voting fraud, says Trump

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history," Trump tweeted

AP | PTI  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Photo: PTI
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a delay to November's presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

Trump tweeted Thursday: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.

It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes."
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 18:59 IST

