Delay US prez polls, there could be mail-in voting fraud, says Trump

-
ALSO READ
Trump uses federal aid money to warn Michigan, Nevada on poll voting method
US elections 2020: Trump faces headwinds with polls 100 days away
US elections: Trump attacks oppn after fresh claims of Russian interference
In race for 2020 elections, Trump accused of stoking racial tensions
US presidential hopefuls refuse to get bogged down by Coronavirus outbreak
-
President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a delay to November's presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.
Trump tweeted Thursday: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.
It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes."
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.
It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU