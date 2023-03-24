JUST IN
Business Standard

Donald Trump predicts 'death and destruction,' attacks Manhattan DA

New York City police officers put up security barricades outside Manhattan Criminal Court and Bragg's office earlier this week, but so far, protests have been minimal

Topics
Donald Trump | US | Manhattan

Bloomberg 

Donald Trump
Photo: Bloomberg

By Mark Niquette

Donald Trump warned there could be violence if he’s indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in an escalation of verbal attacks on prosecutors investigating the former president for potential crimes.

In a post after midnight on Friday on his Truth Social platform, Trump asked how a former president could be charged with a crime given that “potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?”

Trump has been making a torrent of posts on his social media platform criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the other state and federal prosecutors who are investigating him in Washington, DC, and Georgia.

He predicted last weekend that he would be arrested in the New York probe related to a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence during the 2016 campaign about an alleged affair he denies. He’s also being investigated for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and his handling of classified documents.

The former president has labeled Bragg, who’s Black, racist and “an animal” and linked him to Democratic political donor George Soros, a frequent target of the right.

“Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath,” Trump said of Bragg.

In a statement in Politico’s New York Playbook newsletter on Friday, civil rights leaders including Al Sharpton called Trump’s comments an effort to “burn down the greatest values of our democracy and destroy honest, ethical officials performing their constitutional duties” to avoid accountability.

Bragg has said in a statement that he will not tolerate intimidation.

Trump has also called for his supporters to “protest, take our nation back,” similar to when he urged his supporters to assemble in Washington and march to the US Capitol in 2021 when Congress met to ratify Trump’s loss in the election and a violent mob stormed the complex.

New York City police officers put up security barricades outside Manhattan Criminal Court and Bragg’s office earlier this week, but so far, protests have been minimal.

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 21:15 IST

`
