Donald Trump remains banned on Facebook, oversight board rules

-
ALSO READ
Pompeo calls on Biden administration to confront China 'head-on' like Trump
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account after US Capitol violence
How to set-up Facebook tools to control comments on posts, filter News Feed
President-elect Biden eyes Washington veterans for key administration posts
Covid-19 vaccine a miracle, approvals to come soon, says Donald Trump
-
Donald Trump remains banned from posting on Facebook, the company’s independent content oversight board ruled, extending the former U.S. president’s exile from the largest social network and leaving him without one of his favorite ways to reach supporters and goad opponents.
Facebook Inc. suspended Trump’s account after he encouraged his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in what became a deadly attempt to stop the counting of Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden. The ban was originally temporary, but was changed to an indefinite suspension the following day. The board’s decision is binding.
Trump is also banned from Twitter, meaning the president who used social media to build his first campaign for public office and who used it to insult rivals, announce major policy decisions and drive the national conversation, is left to issuing press releases and sitting for interviews on conservative television.
Facebook had asked the oversight board, an independent group of academics, lawyers and others, to review its decision to suspend Trump and determine whether it should be overturned. The company had previously committed to acting at the board’s recommendation.
The decision comes at a time when social-media platforms are facing increasing scrutiny over their handling of political content and disinformation, which has prompted lawmakers from both parties to take aim at a prized liability shield that protects the tech giants from lawsuits over content posted by users.
The measure -- just 26 words known as Section 230 -- now faces its biggest reckoning since it was included in the Communications Decency Act of 1996. Calls to revise it grew in the months before the November election and intensified after the deadly attack on Congress by Trump loyalists.
Trump was also banned from Twitter in January, a move that the company has said is permanent. He was also blocked on Snapchat, YouTube and Twitch, among other networks, following the Capitol riots.
Losing access to social media is a blow for Trump politically -- especially from Twitter, which was his favorite means of communicating and where he had 89 million followers -- because it meant he was largely silent in the weeks after he left office on Jan. 20.
A return to social media would have given Trump a broader platform as he supports state and local candidates who were loyal to him, or those he’s backing to defeat fellow Republicans who voted to impeach him. Trump is also holding out the prospect he could run for president again in 2024.
Trump said in an April 29 interview on Fox Business that he was “100%” considering running again in 2024 and that he’s “very, very strongly –- times ten –- considering to do what everybody wants me to do.” He also said on the Don Bongino Show podcast released on April 28 that he’ll announce his decision “most likely right after” the 2022 midterm elections.
In the meantime, Trump is raising money for his political operation through the leadership political action committee Save America and already has amassed more than $85 million, a Trump adviser has said.
The former president has also said he wants to create his own social-media platform that will prevent him from being removed or censured but hasn’t provided any details.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU