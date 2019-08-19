Donald Trump says Fed should cut interest rates by 1 percentage point

US President said on Monday the Federal Reserve should consider cutting interest rates by 1 percentage point and advocated "some quantitative easing" as he continued his pressure campaign on the central bank.



"The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well,"



Trump said in a Twitter post in which he also lamented that the US dollar is so strong that "it is sadly hurting other parts of the world."