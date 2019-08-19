Donald Trump says Fed should cut interest rates by 1 percentage point

JUST IN
Trump said in a Twitter post in which he also lamented that the US dollar is so strong that "it is sadly hurting other parts of the world"

Reuters 

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the Federal Reserve should consider cutting interest rates by 1 percentage point and advocated "some quantitative easing" as he continued his pressure campaign on the central bank.

"The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well,"

Trump said in a Twitter post in which he also lamented that the US dollar is so strong that "it is sadly hurting other parts of the world."
First Published: Mon, August 19 2019. 21:14 IST

