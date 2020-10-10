Donald Trump says FEMA is prepared to deal with Hurricane Delta

President says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is prepared as Delta churns toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Trump tweeted Friday that he'd been briefed on Delta and said is there and ready!!! Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening and could strike in the same general area in southwest Louisiana as Laura did in late August.

In its latest advisory late Friday morning, the National Center says Delta was about 130 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.

The storm had sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), making it a Category 3 hurricane.

