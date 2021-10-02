Donald Trump seeks reinstatement of Twitter account in court filing

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 467 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths reported
Assam, Meghalaya to set up committees for inter-state border disputes
Meghalaya registers 305 new Covid-19 cases, six more fatalities
US House approves select panel to probe Jan 6 Capitol Hill unrest
Harvey Weinstein appeals rape conviction, blames 'cavalier' judge
-
Former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge to force Twitter to temporarily reinstate his account while he sues to permanently return to the social media network.
Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter was filed late Friday in Miami, Florida. The Republican, who lost his bid for a second term in office, claims Twitter canceled his account in January under pressure from his political rivals in Congress.
Twitter declined to comment on the filing.
Trump had more than 88 million followers on Twitter. The company kicked him off its platform on Jan. 8, two days after a mob of his supporters carried out a deadly attack on the Capitol to prevent President Joe Biden’s victory from being confirmed by Congress. Trump used Twitter and other social media platforms to falsely and repeatedly claim that the election had been rigged.
Photo: Bloomberg
Twitter “exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate,” the former president’s lawyers said in the filing.
Trump also claims Twitter improperly censored him during his presidency by labeling his tweets as “misleading information” or indicating they violated the company’s rules against “glorifying violence.”
Numerous lawsuits filed by Trump and his supporters seeking to overturn the election result failed across the country due to a lack of evidence of mass voter fraud. Trump’s own attorney general at the time, Bill Barr, and U.S. intelligence agencies agreed with state election officials that any fraud in the election wouldn’t have changed the results.
Trump also accused Twitter of inconsistently applying rules for posts about Covid-19, claiming news organizations had falsely claimed that social-justice protests in 2020 weren’t sources of infection while the attack on the Capitol was.
“This outright inconsistency is in line with a desire by defendant to placate government actors who generally approved of the protests of the summer of 2020” and “generally disapproved of the events of January 6,” Trump said.
Trump didn’t mention those protesting against police abuse often wore masks while almost none were seen among the rioters at the Capitol.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU