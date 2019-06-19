Donald Trump to hold extended talks with Xi Jinping next week in Japan

President on Tuesday said he will hold an extended meeting with his Chinese counterpart Jinping on the sidelines of the summit in Osaka, next week, a major development amid the ongoing trade war between two of the world’s largest economies.

“We will be having an extended meeting next week at the in Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,” Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Trump’s tweet came after his telephonic conversation with The two leaders discussed the importance of levelling the playing field for farmers, workers, and businesses through a fair and reciprocal economic relationship, the side said.