Donald Trump to hold extended talks with Xi Jinping next week in Japan

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will hold an extended meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan next week, a major development amid the ongoing trade war between two of the world’s largest economies.
“We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,” Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.
Trump’s tweet came after his telephonic conversation with Xi. The two leaders discussed the importance of levelling the playing field for US farmers, workers, and businesses through a fair and reciprocal economic relationship, the US side said.
