Business Standard

Donald Trump writes a scathing letter to WHO, calls it 'China's puppet'

Trump says WHO was against the imposition of a ban on travel from China in late January

World Health Organisation | Donald Trump | Coronavirus

BS Web Team & Agencies 

President Donald Trump stops to speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he returns to the White House on Marine One in Washington. Photo: PTI
Trump claimed that more people would have died from coronavirus in the country had he not imposed a ban on travel from China, which was opposed' by the health agency

US President Donald Trump once again on Monday attacked the WHO, saying the UN health body was a puppet' of China.

Trump claimed that more people would have died from coronavirus in the country had he not imposed a ban on travel from China, which was opposed' by the health agency.

"They (WHO) are a puppet of China. They're China-centric, to put it nicer. But they're a puppet of China," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I think they have done a very sad job. The United States pays them $450 million a year. China pays them $38 million a year," Trump said in response to a question.

Trump said the World Health Organization was against the imposition of a ban on travel from China in late January.

"The World Health Organization was against it. They were against me doing the ban. They said you don't need it, it's too much, it's too severe, and they turned out to be wrong," he said.

Trump said Democratic Party's presidential nominee and former vice-president Joe Biden was too against the ban.


"Sleepy Joe Biden said the same thing. He said I was xenophobic. I was xenophobic because I said you can't come in if you come from China. You can't come into our country, very early. And Biden said I was xenophobic," he said.

"If I didn't do that ban, you would have lost hundreds of thousands of more people in this country. It was a very important ban. People don't like talking about the ban, but it was very important," the US president said, claiming that it was only he who wanted it.

We did it and saved thousands of lives, hundreds of thousands of lives probably, he said.
First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 10:16 IST

