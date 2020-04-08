Dow Jones, S&P 500 end marginally lower after a volatile session

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street bounces back on reassurances of stimulus to counter Coronavirus
Wall Street tumbles on lack of stimulus details, Dow Jones slips 3.1%
Dow Jones, S&P 500 tumble over 3% as coronavirus spread fans fears
Coronavirus fears pull S&P 500 down 20% from record highs. What next?
Investors dazed after Wall Street's worst day since 1987, Dow dips 10%
-
Wall Street fell on Tuesday after a volatile session and following tentative early signs that coronavirus outbreaks in some of the biggest US hot spots may be plateauing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.13 points, or 0.12%, to 22,653.86, the S&P 500 lost 4.27 points, or 0.16%, to 2,659.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.98 points, or 0.33%, to 7,887.26.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU