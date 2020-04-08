JUST IN
Back-to-back gains for global stocks; Brent climbs into positive territory
Dow Jones, S&P 500 end marginally lower after a volatile session

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.13 points, or 0.12%, to 22,653.86

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York. Photo: Reuters
Wall Street fell on Tuesday after a volatile session and following tentative early signs that coronavirus outbreaks in some of the biggest US hot spots may be plateauing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.13 points, or 0.12%, to 22,653.86, the S&P 500 lost 4.27 points, or 0.16%, to 2,659.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.98 points, or 0.33%, to 7,887.26.
