Drone attacks bring fresh troubles for emerging market investors

-
ALSO READ
Saudi drone strikes: Oil price surges, but govt plays down supply concerns
Brent oil sees biggest intra-day jump in 28 years. Can the up move sustain?
Oil prices steady as Saudi Arabia indicates prolonged supply cuts
Street expects RIL stock rerating after $15-billion Saudi Aramco deal
Saudis race to fix oil supply after Aramco attack slashes output by half
-
The burst of political tension triggered by the strikes on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities has presented another conundrum for emerging-market traders.
Fresh from their longest rally in 20 months, many currencies foundered after the weekend drone attack on the Saudi Aramco installations led Riyadh to halve production — cutting roughly 5 per cent of global supply — prompting the biggest intraday jump in crude prices on record.
The Indian rupee, Turkish lira and South African rand were among the worst-hit, while MSCI’s index of emerging stocks ended a three-day winning streak.
The conflagration added a fresh layer of complexity to a market that was last week taking heart from signs of a US-China truce on trade and expectations that central banks will ratchet up stimulus to stem the global economic slowdown.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU