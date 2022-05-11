Dubai delivery workers go on second rare strike this month: Report

-
-
Food-delivery workers protesting meager pay and inadequate protections have walked off the job across Dubai, their company confirmed Tuesday, marking the second strike in as many weeks in an emirate that outlaws dissent.
The foreign workers contracted by Talabat, the Middle East unit of Delivery Hero, began their walkout late Monday after organising on social media, crippling the application’s services.
As fuel prices surge, many said they were pressing for a modest pay increase from their current rate of $2.04 per delivery.
