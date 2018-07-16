During World Cup, Russia foiled 25 million cyber-attacks: Vladimir Putin

-
Russia was the target of almost 25 million cyber-attacks during the World Cup, President Vladimir Putin said, though he did not indicate who may have been behind the attacks.
"During the period of the World Cup, almost 25 million cyber-attacks and other criminal acts on the information structures in Russia, linked in one way or another to the World Cup, were neutralised," Putin said during a meeting yesterday with security services.
The comments were reported by the Kremlin today.
