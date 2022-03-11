ECB pushes on with stimulus exit, hikes inflation forecasts for 2022-24

The will end asset purchases in the third quarter, it said on Thursday, moving ahead with its exit from stimulus as soaring outweighs concerns about the economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With price growth in the euro zone at a record high even before Moscow began its assault on February 24, the ECB’s more hawkish policymakers had been pushing for an early end to stimulus, paving the way for an interest rate hike this year.

While policy doves argued the war justified a pause for thought, February’s record 5.8 per cent rate and the prospect of an even higher reading in March intensified pressure on the bank to act in line with its inflation-busting mandate.

“The Russia-Ukraine war will have a material impact on economic activity and through higher energy and commodity prices, the disruption of commerce and weaker confidence,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference, calling the conflict a “watershed for Europe”.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)