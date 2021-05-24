Egyptian court allows Suez Canal to keep holding Ever Given: Lawyer

An Egyptian court on Sunday rejected a complaint by the Japanese owner of a container ship that blocked traffic in the for six days in March against the vessel's continued detention by canal authorities, a lawyer said.

The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global

The complaint was attached to a case at the economic appeals court in Ismailia in which the Authority is seeking $916 million in compensation from the Ever Given's owner Shoei Kisen over the blockage and the operation to free the ship.

The court on Sunday referred the case back to a court of first instance, which is due to consider it on May 29, said Ahmed Abu Ali, one of the lawyers representing the owner.

Ship owner says authority at fault



The owner of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March says the canal authority was at fault over its grounding as it disputes the vessel's detention and a compensation claim, a lawyer representing the owner said on Saturday. The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, and remained grounded for six days, blocking traffic in both directions and disrupting global

