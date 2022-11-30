JUST IN
China adjusts Covid-19 restrictions in city with key Apple iPhone plant
Fosun plans to sell of India's $3.8 billion drug maker Gland Pharma
Fosun reportedly planning sale of India's $3.6 billion Gland Pharma
AWS to return more water to communities than it uses by 2030: CEO
US judge stops Amazon from firing employees for unionisation efforts
We're keeping a close eye on Twitter under Elon Musk: White House
Foxconn offers more bonuses to win back protesting staff in iPhone city
iPhone 14 Pro wait times hit new peak after disruptions at China factory
Elon Musk threatens war with Apple, jeopardizing vital relationship
Lawsuit on Google Play over 'exorbitant fees' grows to 21 million users
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Chinese astronauts meet colleagues in space; makes country's first
Business Standard

Elon Musk delays paid verification launch to avoid Apple's 30% cut

When Twitter's new Blue subscription arrives on iOS, it might not be offered as an in-app purchase to avoid Apple's 30 per cent cut of App Store purchases

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk. Photo: Bloomberg
Elon Musk. Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reportedly delayed the launch of the Blue paid verification service to avoid Apple's 30 per cent cut of App Store purchases.

Twitter employees have been informed of additional changes coming to Blue, such as a 1 cent price hike from $7.99 to $8 and the need for a phone number verification, reports The Verge.

When Twitter's new Blue subscription arrives on iOS, it might not be offered as an in-app purchase to avoid Apple's 30 per cent cut of App Store purchases.

Users were only able to purchase Blue service through Twitter's iOS app, when it was available earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Musk has upped his attacks on Apple in his tweets throughout the course of this month.

He criticised the App Store cut on November 18, by calling it a "hidden 30 per cent tax on the Internet".

He tweeted on Monday that "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" and the following day he said: "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won't tell us why."

--IANS

aj/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 10:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.