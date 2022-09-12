Apple iOS 16 to launch today; Here's what will change in your iPhones

-
Apple has confirmed that iOS 16 will be available on iPhones globally today. Apple users will now enjoy an enhanced messaging feature, lock screen and more extensive health function, among the most significant upgrades in years.
Apple iOS 16 release: Time
Apple often comes with iOS updates around 10.30 pm (IST). Hence we feel that they would not be changing the time. Here's how you can check your iOS 16 update.
- Go to settings
- In general option, select software updates
- It will show whether your device is compatible with the iOS 16 update or not.
Apple iOS 16 release: Features
According to Apple and websites such as Macrumors and Tom's Guide, iOS 16 will be issued to all Apple iPhones today.
iOS will upgrade the lock screen. With Apple's complete system overhaul, the user may customize the colours and widgets to the lock screen so that you can view the most recent football results or check the weather without unlocking their phone.
Communication has been improved in iOS 16, as users can edit texts after they have been received. It implies that consumers have 15 minutes to make necessary revisions, allowing them to type smoothly without errors. Apart from editing, you can undo a message within 30 seconds.
The iOS 16 feature enhanced motion sensors; new fitness app without an Apple Watch to estimate steps, distance travelled, and calories burned.
Besides, it has a tracking medication health feature on phones. You can use the Health app in iOS 16 so that reminders will display when it's time to take them.
Apple iOS 16 release: Will your iPhone also receive the update?
iOS 16 will not be available on five devices. The tech giants are omitting certain older iPhones from the yearly updates for the first time. It is possible because the outdated processor powering these devices can't handle iOS 16 needs.
Regrettably, if you own an original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus, you might not get the best advantages of the new update.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
