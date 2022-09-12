Apple iOS 16 to launch today; Here's what will change in your iPhones

Apple has confirmed that iOS 16 will be available on iPhones globally today. Apple users will now enjoy an enhanced messaging feature, lock screen and more extensive health function, among the most significant upgrades in years.



16 release: Time

Apple often comes with iOS updates around 10.30 pm (IST). Hence we feel that they would not be changing the time. Here's how you can check your iOS 16 update.

Go to settings

In general option, select software updates

It will show whether your device is compatible with the iOS 16 update or not.

16 release: Features

According to Apple and websites such as Macrumors and Tom's Guide, iOS 16 will be issued to all today.

iOS will upgrade the lock screen. With Apple's complete system overhaul, the user may customize the colours and widgets to the lock screen so that you can view the most recent football results or check the weather without unlocking their phone.

Communication has been improved in iOS 16, as users can edit texts after they have been received. It implies that consumers have 15 minutes to make necessary revisions, allowing them to type smoothly without errors. Apart from editing, you can undo a message within 30 seconds.

The iOS 16 feature enhanced motion sensors; new fitness app without an to estimate steps, distance travelled, and calories burned.



Besides, it has a tracking medication health feature on phones. You can use the Health app in iOS 16 so that reminders will display when it's time to take them.



16 release: Will your iPhone also receive the update?

iOS 16 will not be available on five devices. The tech giants are omitting certain older iPhones from the yearly updates for the first time. It is possible because the outdated processor powering these devices can't handle iOS 16 needs.

Regrettably, if you own an original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus, you might not get the best advantages of the new update.

Apple iOS 16 release: Some important highlights It will be available on iPhone Xs and later versions.

Users can make at most five edits to a given message

You can recover your recently deleted messages for up to 30 days post deletion

iOS 16 will be available in English and French

You can unsend a message within 30 seconds after sending it

It works fine with the A12 Bionic chipset and later versions. English, French, Chinese, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Ukrainian texts are eligible.

It also requires downloading speech models for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and later this year

It is available on iPhone with A12 Bionic and later. Besides, iOS 16 also requires the download of speech models.

iOS 16 will be available in Cantonese (Hong Kong), English (Australia, Canada, India, UK, U.S.), French (France), Japanese (Japan), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan), German (Germany), and Spanish (Mexico, Spain, U.S.)

It will be available on iPhone 8, Series 4 and later. However, it will require a driver's license or state ID added to the Wallet.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)