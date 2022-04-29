Elon Musk discusses 'job cuts' at Twitter with bankers to boost bottom line

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Tesla's Elon Musk puts up a poll on Twitter, Parag Agrawal responds
Elon Musk dodges limits in Twitter board seat refusal, say experts
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, during discussions with banks, has reportedly planned to cut jobs at Twitter to improve its bottom line once he takes over.
The Washington Post reported that Musk discussed making "efficiencies" at the micro-blogging platform in the conversations with bankers, "which could include job cuts."
Twitter or its CEO Parag Agrawal have not commented on the reports.
Agrawal had told employees that there would be "no layoffs at this time".
However, according to reports, one area where Musk may make job cuts is the company's policy department.
Musk's displeasure was reflected in his criticism of Twitter's policy head Vijaya Gadde this week, over censoring exclusive stories related to US President Joe Biden's son Hunter's laptop in the wake of the Capitol Hill violence.
Meanwhile, Agrawal has said that "despite the noise" coming from Musk after his successful $44 billion takeover of the company, he and the entire team will continue to do the job to change Twitter for the better.
"I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise," he posted in a tweet on Thursday.
In a leaked audio clip where Agrawal can be heard talking to employees post the acquisition, he said that Musk will soon address their concerns.
"Once the deal closes, different decisions might be made. For us to gain insight into that, we'll be finding a way to have Elon talk with all of you at the soonest possible opportunity," he was quoted as saying.
--IANS
na/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU