Elon Musk donates $5 million to Khan Academy through non-profit arm

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has donated $5 million to e-learning platform Khan Academy.
In a video posted on Twitter, Khan Academy founder Sal Khan said he wants to give a huge shout and thank you to Elon Musk and everyone at the Musk foundation.
"For their credible generous support for Khan Academy, they just recently gave a $5 million donation to Khan academy," he said.
"This is going to allow us to accelerate all sorts of content and engage millions of students around the world".
Khan Academy has 120 million registered users and 20 to 30 million students are using the platform every month.
"We have about 200 million hours of learning. I view this type of investment in what we're doing is really foundational for us to be able to build a multi generational institution, so that future Elon Musks of the world are also able to tap into their potential," Sal Khan added.
As millions of kids take online school classes from home globally including in India, government along with private education sector have a great responsibility to offer online e-Learning to more than 60 million college students and 1.5 billion school students worldwide.
Khan Academy was founded as a non-profit in the US in 2008 and focuses on creating a set of online tools that help educate students, by creating short lessons in the form of videos.
