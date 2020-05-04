Elon Musk plans to get multiplayer games working on Tesla cars: Know more

is playing some games while being in isolation, or so it seems. On Monday, he tweeted asking if anyone could get a good multiplayer game working on Tesla cars.

"Minecraft has amazing legs," Tesla CEO tweeted on Sunday.

"Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?" he wrote in another tweet.

Musk's idea to put Minecraft in Tesla cars was first discussed in January this year after he tweeted a poll, asking his followers if they would like The Witcher video game to be installed in Tesla.

Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart? — (@elonmusk) May 3, 2020

One follower said it would "even be greater if I could play Minecraft in my tesla (and my kid would love it too)."

"Agreed, v[ery] important," Musk responded.

While this game-related tweets seem to be in good sport, the billionaire recently also tweeted with regard to Tesla stocks and against the on-going lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Such tweets have put him in trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's bizarre tweet wipes $14 billion off Tesla market value in hours

Tesla stock price is too high imo — (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

A tweet last week saying that Tesla stock was "too high" left Tesla's market value go down by $14 billion in hours. It also knocked $3 billion off Musk's own stake in the electric car-maker.

His earlier notorious tweet in August 2018 when he posted about Tesla "going private, funding secured" at $420 a share, cost him his role as Tesla Chairman.



ALSO READ: Elon Musk finds humour in Tesla's $420 stock getting 'so high'

The August 2018 tweet resulted in Musk and Tesla reaching a settlement of fraud charges with the SEC. The settlement included $40 million in penalties, split equally between the company and Musk, and the removal of Musk as chairman of the Tesla board.