Elon Musk's net worth hits 11-month low, drops below $200 billion

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Musk polls to 'convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter'
After Musk, co-founder Dorsey also slams Twitter board amid takeover push
Tesla, Twitter shares drop on potential legal issues against Musk, coup bid
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk's net worth has dropped below $200 billion after Tesla shares recently hit 11-month lows.
According to Teslarati, Musk has lost about $77.6 billion of his net worth year-to-date.
Tesla stock has been under immense pressure as of late, with shares dropping about 40 per cent since the start of the year. Musk's net worth has taken a substantial hit as a result.
As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's net worth stands at $193 billion, as of May 25. This means that Musk had seen $77.6 billion of his wealth sheared off since the start of the year.
Musk is still the world's richest person by net worth, however. His closest rival, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is currently listed with a net worth of $128 billion, the report said.
Similar to Musk, Bezos' net worth has also taken a significant hit this year, dropping by $64.6 billion.
Musk and his fellow multibillionaires have seen their net worths shrink this year.
Overall, the world's 50 wealthiest people, which include Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, have lost an aggregate of half a trillion dollars in wealth since the beginning of the year.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU