Elon Musk's spat with San Francisco could spur Twitter relocation

In some photos, even the couches have travelled to help Twitter out – are apparently working so hard and for such a long time that they need to sleep at the office. But now San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating the setup. Converting commercial space into residential space requires things like applications and permits, and Musk, of course, doesn’t appear to have done any of that.He responded to news of the investigation by criticising Mayor London Breed on Twitter, in front of his 120 million followers. On Wednesday, Musk told employees that “we will not be using other offices in the Bay Area for now” outside of San Francisco, according to Platformer, a sign the company is paring back its broader Bay Area footprint. After his prior corporate spats with California officials, Musk’s other prominent companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, are located in Texas, where Musk is a resident. (Governor Greg Abbott has welcomed the idea of Twitter moving to Texas as well.) That would be Twitter’s most likely future home. “What is happening is an export of the moral framework of San Francisco to Earth,” he added. “This is kind of a big deal and problematic.”
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 00:48 IST
