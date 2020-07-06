Elon Musk takes dig at Tesla short sellers, unveils real 'short shorts'

In a dig at stock short sellers, its Founder and CEO has launched an exclusive line of 'short shorts on the automobile firm's website, three days after he joked that he would "make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim".

The shorts are available in five sizes with a reference to three cars - Model S3, X, Y printed at the back.

They cost $69.420, with the "420" being a reference to Musk's tweet about taking private at $420 a share, which has gotten him in a lot of trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As part of the settlement, Musk had to step down as Tesla Chairman for a period of three years, besides a $20 million fine.

"Will send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times," Musk tweeted on Sunday.

"Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with "S3XY" across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell," reads the product description on Tesla's website.

Musk has repeatedly joked about 'short shorts' to short-sellers who have repeatedly borrowed the stock since they believed it was overvalued and then sell it immediately.

Earlier, Tesla sold 'Flamethrowers' on behalf of 'Boring Company', raising $10 million after selling 20,000 units.

According to a report in MarketWatch, Tesla shares rose almost eight per cent to close at a record $1,208.66 last week, after the company announced it produced over 82,000 vehicles and delivered approximately 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter of this year.

--IANS

wh/na

