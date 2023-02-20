JUST IN
Gautam Adani decides against bid for stake in power trader PTC India
Tesla considering takeover of battery-metals miner Sigma Lithium Corp
Twitter to soon let users adjust algorithm to their 'closer match': Musk
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani seeks to avoid lengthy prison sentence
Binance's US partner confirms firm run by CEO Zhao operated on exchange
Google's $168 billion in ad revenue at risk in Supreme Court case
Former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani fights US over $900 mn restitution
Pakistan's biggest firms halt operations amid raw material, forex shortage
Lenovo logs $400 million quarterly revenue across portfolios in India
Apple begins laying off third-party contractors, cuts costs: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Japan to give $5.5 bn aid to Ukraine, host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ericsson plans to lay off 1,400 employees in Sweden to cut costs

Telecom networking company Ericsson is planning to lay off at least 1,400 employees or 10 per cent of its workforce in Sweden after negotiating with unions

Topics
Sweden | Ericsson

IANS  |  Stockholm 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Telecom networking company Ericsson is planning to lay off at least 1,400 employees or 10 per cent of its workforce in Sweden after negotiating with unions.

The company said in a statement on Monday that the company intended to conduct the job cut process through a voluntary programme after closing negotiations with employee unions, reports Barron's.

"Reducing headcount is never easy, and we will manage this with the utmost respect and professionalism. Further details are always communicated to the relevant staff first," Ericsson said.

"The cost savings cover various areas such as reduction of consultants, streamlining of processes, reduced facilities, etc. As previously announced, it will also include head-count reduction," Ericsson added.

The reductions in Sweden are likely to be followed by several thousand more job cuts in other countries, according to Reuters, citing sources.

Ericsson employs 14,500 people in Sweden.

The Stockholm-headquartered company in December last year said it was aiming to slash costs by $880 million by the end of 2023.

Last month, Ericsson missed expectations for its fourth-quarter earnings.

The company joins a growing list of tech firms which have laid off thousands of employees in the recent months.

It had warned of reduced spending from customers in the US and other developed markets.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sweden

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 21:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.