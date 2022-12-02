JUST IN
Tata Power announces Rs 6,000 crore capital investment in Odisha
Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard's sales jump over two-fold in Nov
Reliance makes rare buy of Russian naphtha, ups fuel oil imports: Data
Godrej Properties buys 18.6 acres land in M'bai; eyes Rs 7Kcr sales revenue
Air India ropes in Futurebrands to redraw its branding strategy: Report
Mahua Acharya resigns as managing director, CEO of state-owned CESL
RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project
China's lockdown impact yet to be felt by pharma, consumer durable industry
Orchid Pharma board approves QIP programme to raise Rs 500 crore
Larsen & Toubro closes $107 million sustainability-linked loan with SMBC
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Power announces Rs 6,000 crore capital investment in Odisha
Business Standard

Geopolitics to become integral to IT industry: Top Ericsson India official

Geopolitics will define business decisions in IT industry going ahead and companies will have to focus on real-time data to stay ahead of competition, says Amitabh Ray

Topics
Ericsson India | IT Industry

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Ericsson

Geopolitics will define business decisions in the IT industry going ahead, and companies will have to turn their focus on real-time data to stay ahead of the competition, said Amitabh Ray, the managing director of Ericsson Global Services India.

Ray said geopolitics can no more be overlooked by IT companies in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the IT industry, we were very happy to keep ourselves away from politics, but now it will become an integral part of information technology, because decisions about places where we can do business and with whom will be driven by geopolitics. We have to adjust to this," he told PTI on the sidelines of a session at INFOCOM 2022, an IT event organised by the ABP Group.

The senior company official said business leadership needs to be redefined in today's times, and a key aspect of that is to take into account factors like "nowcasting".

"Business decisions will have to be taken on the basis of 'nowcasting', which is all about the present. In this direction, IT companies have started scanning data from a host of active sources like social media, airline traffic and bank transactions," Ray said.

"What we have known as globalisation for the last 50-odd years was driven by three factors cheap capital, labour and energy but all three are gone today. You have to accept this fact to move ahead," he said.

Ray also said climate change is another crucial aspect that IT companies need to consider, and many firms are taking this into account.

"You cannot set up a big data centre in a country where natural calamities have been rampant. Climate change is going to be here and interrupt our future plans, and therefore, needs consideration," said Ray.

The key is to balance organisational priorities with societal and climate demands, and operate globally with a local mindset, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ericsson India

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.