EU has no other option but to engage with Taliban, says top diplomat

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Regional powers drive Afghan diplomacy as Washington's star fades
China mum on reports of Taliban's invite to attend govt formation ceremony
No co-education in universities, first Fatwa by Taliban officials
Taliban Afghanistan, Pak, China axis worrying for India: Chidambaram
-
The European Union has no other option but to engage with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan if it wants to influence events in the country, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday.
However, Borrell underlined at a European Parliament plenary session debate in the French city of Strasbourg that engagement does not mean recognition, Xinhua reported.
Describing the summer's events in Afghanistan as "a tragedy," he insisted that engagement is a priority for the EU to continue protecting as many people as possible.
"To have any chance of influencing events, we have no other option but to engage with the Taliban. Engagement does not mean recognition. No, engaging means talking, discussing, and agreeing -- when possible," he said.
Regarding the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, Borrell said it was "dramatic", adding the European Commission has quadrupled its aid from 50 to 200 million euros.
Recently, the European Union said that it will continue to coordinate with the UN and its agencies on the stabilisation of Afghanistan, ensure that humanitarian aid reaches vulnerable populations and for this purpose, will also step up financial support.
Following the Taliban takeover of Kabul in mid-August, the situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international agenda, with key global and regional powers trying to find ways to ensure stability and security in Central Asia.
Last week, Gunnar Wiegand, the European Commission's managing director for Asia and the Pacific said that the European Union is in no hurry to recognise the Taliban nor to establishing official relations with the group."We need to communicate with the Taliban, we need to influence the Taliban, we need to make use of the leverages that we have but we will not rush into recognizing this new formation nor to establishing official relations,"
Wiegand had said at a joint session of the European Parliament's committees with the delegation for relations with Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU