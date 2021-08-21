No co-education in universities, first Fatwa by Taliban officials

-
ALSO READ
Taliban threaten attacks if foreign troops stay in Afghanistan past May 1
It's time to end America's longest war: Joe Biden on Afghanistan
20 killed, 34 wounded in series of violent attacks across Afghanistan
Al Qaeda will probably come back to Afghanistan: UK Defence Secy
Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south; take four more cities
-
Taliban officials in Afghanistan's Herat province have ordered the government and private universities that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes with boys, Khaama News reported.
In a three-hour meeting between university lecturers, owners of private institutions, and the Taliban officials, the latter said that there is no alternative and justification for continuing co-education and must be ended.
Afghanistan has a mixed system of both co-education and separate classes with schools functioning separate classes while co-education is applied both in government and private universities and institutes around the country.
Lecturers in Herat province have reasoned that the government universities and institutes can manage separate classes but because of the limited number of female students in private institutions, the latter cannot afford to create separate classrooms.
Mullah Farid, head of higher education of Afghanistan Islamic Emirate who was representing the Taliban in the meeting in Herat has said that co-education should be ended because the system is the root of all evils in society.
Farid as an alternative suggested that female lecturers or elderly male ones who are virtuous are allowed to teach female students and for the co-education, there is neither an alternative nor any justification to be continued.
Lecturers in Herat said, since private institutions cannot afford separate classes, thousands of girls may remain deprived of higher education.
There are reportedly around 40,000 students and 2,000 lecturers in private and government universities and institutions in the province.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU