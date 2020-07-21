JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Pandemic situation of indigenous American concerning, says WHO chief
Business Standard

EU nations clinch $2.1 trillion budget, $858 bn recovery fund after 4 days

Never before did the EU invest in the future like this, Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes says

Topics
European Union | EU summit | Coronavirus

AP | PTI  |  Brussels 

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Charles Michel are seen bumping elbows ahead of the first face-to-face EU summit since the Covid-19 outbreak, in Brussels, on Friday. Finnish PM Sanna Marin and French President Emmanu
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Charles Michel are seen bumping elbows ahead of the first face-to-face EU summit since the Covid-19 outbreak, in Brussels, on Friday.

Weary European Union leaders finally clinched an unprecedented 1.82 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund early Tuesday, somehow finding unity after four days and as many nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest summits ever.

To confront the biggest recession in its history, officials said the EU had a consensus on a 750 billion euro ($858 billion) coronavirus fund to be sent as loans and grants to the countries hit hardest by the virus.
 

That comes on top of the seven-year 1 trillion euro EU budget. At first the grants were to total 500 billion euros, but the figure was lowered to 390 billion euros.

"Never before did the EU invest in the future like this, Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said.

"It is a historic day for Europe, said French President Emmanuel Macron. Just shy of being the longest EU summit in history, the 27 leaders all huddled back in the main room of the Europa center and bumped elbows and made jokes before giving the package the final approval.

Deal!," wrote summit host Charles Michel on Twitter.
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU