Coronavirus LIVE: India sees over 36,000 cases in a day; tally at 1,154,917

update: With over 36,000 new cases cases being reported on Monday, the total number of coronaivrus cases in India has reached 1,154,917. And the country's Covid-19 death toll has reached 28,099. Maharashtra has recorded 8,240 new cases in the last 24 hours to take its tally to 318,695. With 3,648 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka's tally has risen to 67,420. Delhi, meanwhile, has reported less than 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since June 1.

world update: As many as 14,845,241 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 8,898,749 have recovered, 612,830 have died so far, according to, according to Worldometer. On a postive side, researchers have said that "Oxford University’s experimental vaccine is safe and generated a strong immune response in the people who volunteered to help trial it", raising hopes it could contribute to ending the pandemic.

Country-wise, the US remains th most affected. It recorded over 62,000 cases in a day to take its tally to 3,961,429 cases, including 143,826 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 2,121,645 cases, 80,251 and deaths, and India (1,154,917 cases, 28,099 deaths).

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates