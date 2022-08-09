EU plan to deal with halt in Russian gas supplies to come into force today

-
ALSO READ
India buys Russian sunoil at record high price as Ukraine supplies halt
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Russia face Finland in men's Ice Hockey final
Beijing's Winter Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment
Spain unable to reach agreement on bid for 2030 Winter Olympics in Pyrenees
Where did all Russian oligarchs' superyachts with sanctioned assets go?
-
The European Union's (EU) emergency plan to prepare for a possible halt in Russian gas supplies will come into force on Tuesday, after it was published in the bloc's official journal the previous day.
Under the plan, EU countries are to reduce their gas consumption voluntarily by 15 per cent between August 1 this year and March 31, 2023, compared to the average consumption in the same period during the past five years, reports dpa news agency.
According to European Commission figures, a total of 45 billion cubic meters of gas are to be saved to reach the target.
Germany alone would have to consume around 10 billion cubic meters less.
The aim of the gas savings is to prepare for a possible total cut of Russian gas supplies to the EU, after Moscow significantly reduced gas supplies to the bloc in recent months.
The new contingency plan also foresees the possibility of triggering an EU-wide alert in the event of widespread gas shortages with mandatory gas savings targets.
At least 15 EU countries, representing at least 65 per cent of the 27-member bloc's total population, would have to give their approval to activate the alert with binding consumption cuts.
Several countries, including Italy and Spain, have secured exemptions for such an event, and would have to save less than 15 per cent.
The emergency plan will initially be in place for one year.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU