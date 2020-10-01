EU starts legal action against UK as Brexit trade talks hit impasse

The (EU) launched a legal case against the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday for undercutting their earlier divorce deal and a senior UK minister said differences remained in talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement.

Controversy over the UK’s new Internal Market Bill has thrown the tortuous Brexit process into a fresh crisis while disagreements over corporate subsidies, fisheries and ways to solve disputes are overshadowing parallel trade negotiations.

“We had invited our British friends to remove the problematic parts of their draft Internal Market Bill by the end of September," the head of the EU's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said. "The deadline lapsed yesterday." With London not budging, she said the Commission started a so-called infringement, an EU legal procedure against countries that violate the bloc's laws, while continuing to work towards implementing the divorce deal, or Withdrawal Agreement.

“We stand by our commitments,” von der Leyen said.

Sterling seesawed following the announcement, which came as the EU's 27 national leaders began a two-day meeting in Brussels that will also assess progress in the negotiations over the new trade agreement, which are reaching a critical point.

The currency slipped 0.6 per cent against the euro and the dollar on a Reuters report that the sides have failed to close the gap. It then gained 1 per cent on reported optimism over the from UK officials before falling back to 0.2 per cent down after an EU official said the optimism was unfounded.