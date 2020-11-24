Euro zone business activity shrinks but Covid vaccine hopes boost optimism

-
ALSO READ
Full recovery from euro zone's recession will take two years or more: Poll
Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid drug, AstraZeneca vaccine current status
AstraZeneca Pharma tanks 13% as parent firm halts Covid-19 vaccine trials
Coronavirus vaccine update: AstraZeneca, Modena leading the race, says WHO
AstraZeneca agrees to supply Europe with 400 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine
-
Eurozone business activity contracted sharply this month as renewed lockdowns forced many firms in the bloc’s dominant service industry to close temporarily, although news of possible vaccines boosted hopes for 2021, surveys showed on Monday.
The bloc's economy is on track for its first double-dip recession in nearly a decade as a second wave of the coronavirus sweeps across Europe, a Reuters poll suggested last week. But on Monday, Britain's AstraZeneca said its vaccine could be around 90 per cent effective without any serious side effects.
Pfizer and Moderna have also developed apparently effective vaccines and Monday’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed optimism about the year ahead improving to its highest since before the pandemic hit the continent.
Still, IHS Markit’s headline flash composite PMI, seen as a good guide to economic health, fell to 45.1 in November from October's 50.0 — the level separating growth from contraction. A Reuters poll had predicted a shallower dip to 46.1.
“The drop in the composite PMI to well below 50 adds to the evidence that the Eurozone economy will post another sizeable contraction in Q4,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds at Capital Economics. But with vaccines looking increasingly likely to be rolled out in the first half of next year, the surveys show greater optimism about 2021."
Vaccine hopes, and expectations of more stimulus from the European Central Bank next month, meant optimism improved. The composite future output index jumped to 60.1 from 56.5, its highest since February.
Shares and oil prices rose on Monday while the dollar softened.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU