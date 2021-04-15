Europe has surpassed 1 million deaths from Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO

-
ALSO READ
Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
UK parliament to vote on 'historic' Brexit trade deal with European Union
Link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots unclear: EMA official
More European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
-
A top official from the World Health Organisation (WHO) says Europe has surpassed 1 million deaths from Covid-19 and the situation remains “serious,” with about 1.6 million new cases reported each week in the region. Addressing recent concerns about vaccines, Dr Hans Kluge also said the risk of people suffering blood clots is far higher for people with Covid-19 than people who receive AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Greece, Kluge did point to “early signs that transmission may be slowing across several countries” and cited “declining incidence” among the oldest people. He said the proportion of Covid-19 deaths among people over 80, who have been prioritized for vaccines, had dropped to nearly 30 per cent — the lowest level in the pandemic. “For now, the risk of suffering blood clots is much higher for someone with Covid-19 than for someone who has taken the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he said. “Let there be no doubt about it, the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 hospitalisation and preventing deaths,” he added, saying WHO recommends its use for all eligible adults.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU