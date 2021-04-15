Europe has surpassed 1 million deaths from Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO

A top official from the World Health Organisation (WHO) says has surpassed 1 million deaths from Covid-19 and the situation remains “serious,” with about 1.6 million new cases reported each week in the region. Addressing recent concerns about vaccines, Dr Hans Kluge also said the risk of people suffering blood clots is far higher for people with Covid-19 than people who receive AstraZeneca's vaccine. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Greece, Kluge did point to “early signs that transmission may be slowing across several countries” and cited “declining incidence” among the oldest people. He said the proportion of Covid-19 deaths among people over 80, who have been prioritized for vaccines, had dropped to nearly 30 per cent — the lowest level in the pandemic. “For now, the risk of suffering blood clots is much higher for someone with Covid-19 than for someone who has taken the vaccine,” he said. “Let there be no doubt about it, the vaccine is effective in reducing Covid-19 hospitalisation and preventing deaths,” he added, saying WHO recommends its use for all eligible adults.

Denmark looking to share its unwanted Astra vaccines Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZeneca’s vaccines with poorer nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organizations head said. Denmark this week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 jab altogether, as European officials investigate reports of very rare blood clots combined with low platelet counts that have occurred in the bloc, as well as Britain. The WHO has been pushing countries not to hoard vaccines that they are not using. Reuters