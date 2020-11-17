Europe's spending surge will not make debt unsustainable, says ECB

-
ALSO READ
European Central Bank survey points to shallower recession, strong rebound
New pandemic wave could delay euro zone rebound, ECB's Lagarde says
Eurozone economic slide during Covid-19 pandemic revised to 11.8%
ECB prepares more aid for euro zone economy to help Covid-induced recession
European Central Bank keeps policy unchanged, to take aim at strong euro
-
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A surge in public spending across Europe to contain a pandemic-induced recession will not make debt levels unsustainable, even if some euro zone members are sitting on excessively large debt piles, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said.
Governments are running up record deficits this year to keep their economies going amid partial lockdowns and public debt will exceed 100% of GDP this year, with further small rises seen next year and in 2022.
"Yes, there will be more public debt, but in the context of very low interest rates, in the context of the macroeconomic environment, the assessment should be that this is something that is sustainable," Lane told Portuguese broadcaster RTP.
"There is no reason to believe that this has some kind of intrinsic dynamic that will lead us to a return of the conditions of ten years ago," Lane said, referring to the bloc's debt crisis. "The cost of making the payments on this debt in the years to come will be quite contained."
The ECB has kept borrowing costs record-low but has long argued that governments, not the central bank, need to do the heavy lifting in sustaining the economy until a vaccine is deployed and restrictions are lifted.
But the European Union's plans to deploy 750 billion euros (£673 billion) in a recovery fund were dealt a setback on Monday when Hungary and Poland blocked the scheme, raising the risk that funding will be delayed.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU