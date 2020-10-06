New pandemic wave could delay euro zone rebound, ECB's Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A second wave of the pandemic risks delaying the euro zone's economic recovery, President said on Tuesday.

"We now fear that the containment measures that have to be taken by authorities will have an impact on this recovery, so instead of that V shape that we all long for and hope for, we fear that it might have that second arm of the V a little bit more shaky," she told the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in a pre-recorded conversation.

