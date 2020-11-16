UK faces skills shortage as Covid-19 splits job market, says McKinsey

-
ALSO READ
Britain records more than 1,000 new infections, highest since June
Pakistan's IT and telecomm minister tests positive for coronavirus
Immunity against coronavirus diminishes over time, says UK study
Covid-19 Factoid: 'Worst-hit' Maharashtra witnesses a drop in daily cases
World Coronavirus Dispatch: UK starts real-time review of Moderna's vaccine
-
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will face a growing skills shortage over the next decade if it does not start retraining and reskilling workers for the shift to a digital-based economy which has been sped up by the COVID-19 pandemic, a McKinsey report said on Monday.
The consultants said their analysis showed 94% of the workforce lacked skills they will require in 2030.
The pandemic had polarised the job market with some skills already in shortage, such as those needed in e-commerce and supply chain analytics, while low-skilled jobs lost during the crisis were unlikely to return, the report showed.
Some of the jobs most at risk include sales roles, retail assistants, receptionists and waiters, traditionally done by part-time staff and often by younger workers.
"Without concerted action by employers, two-thirds of the UK workforce could lack basic digital skills by 2030, while more than 10 million people could be under-skilled in leadership, communication, and decision-making," the report said.
Britain has long struggled with low productivity levels, with output particularly poor among the lowest-paid jobs, partly due to a lack of training.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in October participation in lifelong learning was higher than the European average but had declined in recent years and in-work training had fallen since the 2008 financial crisis.
Britain's economy has been hit very hard by the pandemic. Gross domestic product plunged by 20% in the second quarter.
Martin Sorrell, one of Britain's best-known executives, said last week that Britain could take five to 10 years to properly recover because the financial hit will sap the economy of the firepower that it needs to rebuild for Brexit.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William Schomberg)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU