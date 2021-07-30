European economy rebounds into growth, ending double-dip recession

-
ALSO READ
G20 to show united front on support for global economic recovery
India can be key player in global supply chain, says Indra Nooyi
No recovery in global jobs market from pandemic until at least 2023: ILO
Global recovery gap widens on unequal vaccine access, IMF says
India's economic recovery to cut bank stress, but Covid hit to be felt: S&P
-
Europe's economy rebounded into growth in the second quarter, official figures showed Friday, but lagged pre-pandemic levels and trailed the faster recoveries in the US and China, with the delta variant continuing to cast a shadow of uncertainty over the upturn.
Gross domestic product grew 2.0% in the April-June quarter over the quarter before, official figures from the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat showed. That compared to a drop of 0.3% in the first quarter as the 19 countries that use the euro endured a double-dip recession.
The growth figure was stronger than the 1.5% foreseen by market analysts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU