European Parliament slams Hungary, says it's no longer a 'full democracy'

Slamming the Hungarian government for its "deliberate and systemic efforts" to undermine democratic values, European Parliament said that the country can no longer be a "full democracy", but is rather an "electoral autocracy," as per a press release of the EU's law-making body.
The situation has deteriorated so much that Hungary has become an "electoral autocracy," it said.
"Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) remain concerned about numerous issues relating to democracy and fundamental rights in Hungary. The main areas of concern include the functioning of the constitutional and electoral systems, the independence of the judiciary, corruption and conflicts of interest, and freedom of expression, including media pluralism."
"Academic freedom, freedom of religion and association, the right to equal treatment, including the rights of LGBTIQ people, the rights of minorities, as well as those of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees, are also problem areas," it added.
A large majority in the European Parliament has adopted the report that declares the country as a "hybrid regime electoral autocracy". The text was passed by a wide margin on Thursday -- 433 votes in favour, 123 against and 28 abstentions.
The lack of decisive action on the part of the EU has contributed, according to Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), to the emergence of a "hybrid regime of electoral autocracy", that is, a constitutional system in which elections are held, but which does not respect the rules and democratic standards.
The Parliament said that the EU institutions must act and must also be held accountable. It also called on the European Commission to not approve Hungary's recovery plan until the country fully complies with all European Semester recommendations and implements all relevant judgments of the EU Court of Justice and the Court of Human Rights.
The EU Parliament also urged to exclude Hungary from funding cohesion programs that contribute to the misuse of EU funds or breaches of the rule of law, and apply the Common Provisions Regulation and the Financial Regulation more rigorously to prevent misuse of Community funds for political reasons.
Independence of the judiciary, corruption and fundamental freedoms, were among the main concerns of the European Parliament.
