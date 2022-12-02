JUST IN
European Union assists Lebanon's armed forces with 6 million euros

The statement added that the assistance measure will finance healthcare equipment to support military medical services and personal gear

Topics
Lebanon | European Union | Financial aid

IANS  |  Beirut 

Photo: Unsplash/Ibrahim Boran
The council of the European Union (EU) adopted an assistance measure worth 6 million euros ($6.3 million) to benefit the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

A statement issued by the EU delegation in Lebanon said that the assistance measure, adopted by the council under the European Peace Facility, will enhance the capabilities and the resilience of the LAF to ensure the security and stability of Lebanon through the enhancement of their military medical capacities, and the provision of equipment for the LAF's operational personnel.

The statement added that the assistance measure will finance healthcare equipment to support military medical services and personal gear, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon requested assistance from the EU in October.

--IANS

int/sha

--IANS

int/sha

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 07:35 IST

`
