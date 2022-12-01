JUST IN
French GDP growth slows to 0.2% in Q3 after 0.5% rebound in Q2
Asia's factory activity shrinks in Nov as China lockdown impact widens
iPhone city maintains plant curbs as China tweaks Covid-19 approach
Rate hike slowdown possible in Dec, inflation fight not over: Fed's Powell
China adds risks to global growth as factories take a hit on Covid controls
US job openings fell in October to still-high level as Fed ramps up rates
Sri Lanka inflation dips marginally to 61% in November from 66% in Oct
Oil up over $2 on tighter supply but likelihood of OPEC+ talks limit gains
Inflation in Europe eases as energy prices down but still in double digits
Global stocks to grind higher, lacklustre year ahead likely: Reuters poll
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Japan begins power saving scheme amid supply concerns over possible crunch
Business Standard

Smaller rate hikes likely coming in Dec, says US Fed chairman Powell

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, said the central bank could pull back on the pace of its aggressive rate hikes as soon as December.

Topics
USA | Jerome Powell | Federal Reserve

IANS  |  Washington 

Jerome Powell
Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, said the central bank could pull back on the pace of its aggressive rate hikes as soon as December.

"The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting," CNN quoted Powell as saying at the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy, his last public appearance before the central bank enters a blackout period ahead of its December 13-14 policymaking meeting.

"Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go," Powell said, noting that the Fed has "not seen clear progress" on decades-high inflation plaguing the economy.

Investors have been closely watching for any indication that the Fed might slow or even pause its punishing schedule of rate hikes, the much-talked about pivot that would release the brakes the central bank slammed on the economy.

But Fed officials have ramped up their rhetoric in recent weeks to disseminate the message that there's much more work to do, and will forge ahead with rate increases, albeit smaller, until the current bout of decades-high inflation shows signs of abating, reports CNN.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard warned this week athat the stock market is underpricing the risk of a continually aggressive Fed, and New York Federal Reserve President John Williams told the Economic Club of New York on Monday that inflation remains the "No. 1 economic concern across the globe", citing underlying inflation in the service sector as "the most challenging" aspect of the battle.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 16:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.