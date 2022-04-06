European Union expels 'a number of' Russian diplomats working in Brussels

-
The European Union (EU) has declared a number of Russian diplomats working in Brussels "persona non grata" and ordered them to leave host nation Belgium, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
"Today, I decided to designate persona non grata a number of officials of the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the EU for engaging in activities contrary to their diplomatic status," Borrell said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Russian Ambassador to the EU was summoned to communicate this decision, according to Borrell, EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Xinhua news agency reported.
Several EU member states also announced on Tuesday their decision to expel Russian diplomats.
