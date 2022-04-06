Bill Gates aims to bolster foundation's ties with Pak, writes to President

-
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has written a letter to Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi wherein he thanked him for the warm welcome during his first visit to Pakistan in February, saying his foundation is keen to deepen the existing ties on issues of shared interests, Express Tribune reported.
In February, the president conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Gates in recognition of his meritorious services to the people of Pakistan, particularly for the eradication of polio.
"Mr President, I look forward to a deepening partnership between the Government of Pakistan and our foundation to tackle these and other issues of shared interest. I hope we can speak again soon," Gates wrote in his communique to President Alvi.
He told the president he would be glad to discuss the challenges of crucial importance such as stunting, malnutrition, access to family planning services and social protection programmes.
The billionaire philanthropist admired the president's "high-level commitment" to protecting the health and wellbeing of every child in Pakistan.
He also praised the country for its remarkable progress in the fight against wild poliovirus with no case for over a year. Though, he noted that the circulation of the disease had persisted in southern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Gates added, "continued engagement on polio would go a long way to accelerating Pakistan's continued progress in eradicating the disease."
