European Union meets Taliban to discuss limited diplomatic presence

The European Union (EU) is working on how to provide security for a limited EU diplomatic presence in Kabul after the Taliban made clear in meetings they would welcome such a move, according to an internal EU memo.
The memo, seen by Bloomberg News, says the protection of facilities and convoys is the most complicated issue to sort out and that the return of any officials would not mean recognition of the Taliban government.
Won’t take part in Afghan govt inauguration: Kremlin
The Kremlin said on Friday Russia would not take part in any way in the Taliban government's inauguration ceremony in Afghanistan.
