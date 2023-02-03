JUST IN
Ukraine deserves to start EU accession talks this year, says Zelenskyy
Business Standard

European Union to impose fresh sanctions on Russia by February 24

By the anniversary of the start of the full-scale offensive, we aim to have the 10th package of sanctions: Von der Leyen

Topics
European Union | Russia Ukraine Conflict | NATO alliance

IANS  |  Kiev 

Ursula von der Leyen, EU chief, European Commission, eu
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Shutterstock

Visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the European Union (EU) will impose new sanctions on Russia by February 24, the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"By the anniversary of the start of the full-scale offensive, we aim to have the 10th package of sanctions," von der Leyen was cited as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, von der Leyen said that the new sanction package, which is being prepared together with the countries of the Group of Seven (G7), is set to include an additional price cap on Russia's oil products, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, the EU is deciding on ways to use Russia's assets for the restoration of Ukraine, she added.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:39 IST

`
