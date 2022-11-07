JUST IN
Ex-PM Imran Khan committing 'treason' against Pakistan, says minister

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has accused Imran Khan of "committing the crime of treason against the state," and exhorted institutions like the judiciary

Topics
Imran Khan | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has accused Imran Khan of "committing the crime of treason against the state," and exhorted institutions like the judiciary to stand up against the former premier's "wretched agenda."

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan" on Sunday, Sanaullah said, "Khan only has one demand: he wants to be adopted by the institutions to make him sit on the prime minister's chair."

"Institutions, government, Parliament, and the judiciary should stand against his wretched agenda," he said, adding that Khan will never be successful in his agenda against the country and the nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:23 IST

