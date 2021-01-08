Explained: All you should know about America's new H-1B selection process

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a final rule for H1-B visa, giving priority to salary and skills instead of the current lottery procedures.This is aimed to protect the economic interests of US workers and better ensure the most highly skilled foreign workers benefit from the temporary employment programme.To recall, the US is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

The proposal was issued by the Trump administration a few days before the US elections and public comments were invited.

The final rule will be effective 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register. The next H1-B visa filing season is slated to start on April 1. However, it can be rescinded by the new administration.

