South Africa says to get 1.5 million vaccines from Serum Institute of India

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over virus spread
Reuters  |  JOHANNESBURG 

South Africa's health ministry said on Thursday that the country would get 1.5 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII), with a million coming in January and the remainder the following month.

The ministry added in a statement that it was working with the country's health regulator SAHPRA to ensure there were no delays with the rollout of the vaccines.

 

 

First Published: Thu, January 07 2021. 16:50 IST

