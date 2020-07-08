Facebook ad boycott organisers see 'no commitment to action' in CEO meeting

-
Organizers of a growing Facebook Inc advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday.
More than 900 advertisers have signed on to the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign, organized by social justice groups including the Anti-Defamation League and Free Press, to pressure the world's largest social media network to take concrete steps to block hate speech and misinformation.
"Facebook approached our meeting today like it was nothing more than a PR exercise," Free Press Co-Chief Executive Jessica GonzÃ¡lez said in a statement. "But boycott coalition leaders and advertisers understand that the #StopHateForProfit effort is about the lives, safety and freedom of our communities."
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
