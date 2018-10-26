Facebook gets 'symbolic' $645,000 fine for Cambridge Analytica scandal

was slapped with a ‘symbolic’ £500,000 ($645,000) fine by the UK’s privacy regulator for “serious” violations of data protection rules that paved the way for the

The fine is the highest possible for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) under old rules that predated this year’s revamp of privacy penalties. The ICO said that between 2007 and 2014, “ processed the personal information of users unfairly by allowing application developers access to their information without sufficiently clear and informed consent.”

The revelations that data belonging to millions of users and their friends may have been misused triggered a global backlash from investors and regulators. The ICO has led the European investigations into how such an amount of data — most belonging to US and UK residents — could have ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that worked on Donald Trump’s US presidential campaign.





“Facebook also failed to keep the personal information secure because it failed to make suitable checks on apps and developers using its platform,” the ICO said on Thursday. “These failings meant one developer, Aleksandr Kogan and his company GSR, harvested the Facebook data of up to 87 million people worldwide, without their knowledge.” Kogan is the researcher who collected users’ information and subsequently sold it to Cambridge Analytica.

“While we respectfully disagree with some of their findings, we have said before that we should have done more to investigate claims about Cambridge Analytica and taken action in 2015,” Facebook said.

“We are grateful that the ICO has acknowledged our full cooperation, and have also confirmed they have found no evidence to suggest UK Facebook users’ data was in fact shared with Cambridge Analytica,” the company said.



The fine comes on the same day that the company drew praise from some of Europe’s top privacy officials, including Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova, for its pledge of support for greater protection of personal data. She said the Cambridge Analytica affair sent shock waves through the EU’s democratic system ahead of elections in the 28-nation

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, and Apple Inc. CEO both told a Brussels event on Wednesday that the U.S. should follow the EU’s lead on privacy.



