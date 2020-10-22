FATF Grey List: Why Pakistan must introspect on its efforts to check terror

The Condition
FATF Session
'Not Satisfied'
India Connection
Financial Aid
Background
Pakistan needed 12 votes out of 39 to exit the grey list and move to the white list. To avoid the blacklist, it needs the support of three countries. China, Turkey and Malaysia are its consistent supporters. Currently, North Korea and Iran are on the FATF blacklist. Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the FATF in June 2018 and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019. Since then, the country continues to be on that list due to its failure to comply with the FATF mandates.
About FATF
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU