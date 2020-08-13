JUST IN
US weekly jobless claims fall below 1 mn for the first time in Covid-19 era
FBI to join Beirut explosion investigation, according to US official

Visiting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale says the FBI will join Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe into the Beirut blast that killed, wounded thousands

AP  |  Beirut 

Photo: Reuters
Visiting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale says the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be joining Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe into the Beirut port blast that killed and wounded thousands.

Hale said during a visit to one of the impacted neighborhood in Beirut on Thursday that the FBI will take part at the invitation of Lebanese authorities.

He said the participation in the probe is one of the ways the US is helping Lebanon in dealing with the aftermath of the drastic explosion. Hale arrived in Lebanon Thursday and is due to meet with Lebanese officials for the next two days.

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 21:21 IST

