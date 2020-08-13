FBI to join Beirut explosion investigation, according to US official

Visiting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale says the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be joining Lebanese and other investigators in the probe into the Beirut port blast that killed and wounded thousands.

Hale said during a visit to one of the impacted neighborhood in Beirut on Thursday that the will take part at the invitation of Lebanese authorities.

He said the participation in the probe is one of the ways the US is helping in dealing with the aftermath of the drastic explosion. Hale arrived in Thursday and is due to meet with Lebanese officials for the next two days.

